COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 47 new deaths, 3,995 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 newly confirmed deaths and 3,995 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

0-19 years: 11,108

20-29 years: 12,482

30-39 years: 10,413

40-49 years: 8,821

50-59 years: 9,309

60-69 years: 6,167

70-79 years: 2,949

80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 80,214 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,087,980 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 306,928.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,275 new individuals have tested positive with 319,467 total tests reported.

1,927 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 383 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,405 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,657 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,995

New Molecular Tests: 80,214

Estimated Active Cases: 81,282

New Deaths: 47

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 349

Total Cases: 12,342

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 252

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,454

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 408

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,120

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

