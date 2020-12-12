COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 47 new deaths, 4,968 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 newly confirmed deaths and 4,968 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 99,719 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,477,319 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 274,897.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,635 new individuals have tested positive with 296,649 total tests reported.

1,670 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 334 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,307 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,057 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,968

New Molecular Tests: 99,719

Estimated Active Cases: 67,754

New Deaths: 47

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 321

Total Cases: 10,828

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 250

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,709

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 403

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,997

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

