COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 48 new deaths, 4,060 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 newly confirmed deaths and 4,060 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20

0-19 years: 10,797

20-29 years: 11,427

30-39 years: 9,750

40-49 years: 8,500

50-59 years: 9,165

60-69 years: 6,342

70-79 years: 3,166

80+ years: 2,446

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,772 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,713,593 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 342,764.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,417 new individuals have tested positive with 344,885 total tests reported.

2,230 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 430 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,900 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,158 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,060

New Molecular Tests: 49,772

Estimated Active Cases: 80,620

New Deaths: 48

Average Age of Deaths: 80

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 138

Total Cases: 14,170

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 258

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,415

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 414

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,272

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here