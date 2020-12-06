COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 48 new deaths, 4,747 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 newly confirmed deaths and 4,747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20
- 0-19 years: 5,891
- 20-29 years: 6,876
- 30-39 years: 5,713
- 40-49 years: 4,739
- 50-59 years: 5,026
- 60-69 years: 3,394
- 70-79 years: 1,790
- 80+ years: 1,315
According to the Department of Public Health, 89,439 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,970,252 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 247,559.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,367 new individuals have tested positive with 280,427 total tests reported.
1,416 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 298 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,763 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,004 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,747
- New Molecular Tests: 89,439
- Estimated Active Cases: 57,304
- New Deaths: 48
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 80
- Total Cases: 9,285
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 241
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,084
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,889
COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts
