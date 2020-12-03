COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 49 new deaths, 6,477 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 49 newly confirmed deaths and 6,477 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

From DPH PLEASE NOTE: Today’s case numbers include 680 cases tested by one Massachusetts based laboratory prior to December 1. The delay in reporting was caused by a technical issue with the software used by that laboratory’s reporting vendor.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 111,734 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,677,996 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 232,264.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,516 new individuals have tested positive with 272,797 total tests reported.

1,324 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 261 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,637 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,874 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,477

New Molecular Tests: 111,734

Estimated Active Cases: 49,225

New Deaths: 49,225

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 198

Total Cases: 8,643

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 237

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,868

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,843

