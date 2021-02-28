COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 52 new deaths, 1,428 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,571 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,208,091 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,898,820 tests were first time tests and 11,309,271 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,071 new individuals have tested positive with 559,897 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%.

Hospitalizations:

760 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 183 patients that are in intensive care units and 124 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 12 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,207 medical/surgical beds with 977 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,428

Total Cases: 550,302

Estimated Active Cases: 30,062

New Deaths: 52

Total Deaths: 15,796

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 40

Total Cases: 30,846

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 322

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 134

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,742

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,332

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 56

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,395

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,978

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,867

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: