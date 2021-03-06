COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 52 new deaths, 1,495 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,495 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,359 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,728,973 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,945,548 tests were first time tests and 11,774,425 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,719 new individuals have tested positive with 578,153 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.79%.

Hospitalizations:

687 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 114 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Saturday, 83.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 6 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 897 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,495

Total Cases: 557,802

Estimated Active Cases: 27,190

New Deaths: 52

Total Deaths: 16,044

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 227

Total Cases: 32,129

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 330

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 125

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,500

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,365

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,603

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 264

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,013

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,895

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

