COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 52 new deaths, 3,224 new cases

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 3,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-19 years: 14,178
  • 20-29 years: 13,838
  • 30-39 years: 11,983
  • 40-49 years: 10,362
  • 50-59 years: 11,195
  • 60-69 years: 7,657
  • 70-79 years: 3,871
  • 80+ years: 2,910

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,917 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,398,580 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,367,855 tests were first time tests and 8,030,725were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 94 new individuals have tested positive with 428,059 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.91%.

Hospitalizations:

2,206 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 427 patients that are in intensive care units and 288 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Monday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 54 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,184 medical/surgical beds with 993 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,224
  • Total Cases: 451,535
  • Estimated Active Cases: 98,750
  • New Deaths: 52
  • Total Deaths: 13,424

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 77
  • Total Cases: 21,906
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 281

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 298
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,234
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,135

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 44
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,040
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 219

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 1,600
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 59
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,028
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 184

Higher Education:

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 32,829
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 419
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,771

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Donate Today