COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 53 new deaths, 1,822 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 1,822 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 6,468
- 20-29 years: 5,433
- 30-39 years: 4,374
- 40-49 years: 3,675
- 50-59 years: 4,030
- 60-69 years: 2,809
- 70-79 years: 1,517
- 80+ years: 954
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 115,002 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,462,524 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,814,537 tests were first time tests and 10,647,987 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,352 new individuals have tested positive with 535,624 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.02%.
Hospitalizations:
970 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 246 patients that are in intensive care units and 152 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.
As of Saturday, 84.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 7 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 967 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 89 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,822
- Total Cases: 538,328
- Estimated Active Cases: 36,316
- New Deaths: 53
- Total Deaths: 15,462
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 148
- Total Cases: 29,436
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 317
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 182
- Total Confirmed Cases: 40,640
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,301
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,065
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 255
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,946
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,794
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 248
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,556
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,467