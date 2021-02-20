COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 53 new deaths, 1,822 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 1,822 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,002 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,462,524 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,814,537 tests were first time tests and 10,647,987 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,352 new individuals have tested positive with 535,624 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.02%.

Hospitalizations:

970 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 246 patients that are in intensive care units and 152 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Saturday, 84.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 7 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 967 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,822

Total Cases: 538,328

Estimated Active Cases: 36,316

New Deaths: 53

Total Deaths: 15,462

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 148

Total Cases: 29,436

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 317

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 182

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,640

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,301

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,065

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 255

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,946

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,794

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 248

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: