COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 53 new deaths, 2,186 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 2,186 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,639 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,874,158 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,625,449 tests were first time tests and 9,248,709 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,571 new individuals have tested positive with 484,563 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.30%.

Hospitalizations:

1,635 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 335 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Wedensday, 84.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 36 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,206 medical/surgical beds with 978 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,186

Total Cases: 504,564

Estimated Active Cases: 64,431

New Deaths: 53

Total Deaths: 14,415

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 269

Total Cases: 26,553

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 293

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 91

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,731

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,210

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,791

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 236

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,797

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,569

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 222

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: