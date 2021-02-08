COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 55 new deaths, 1,276 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 55 newly confirmed deaths and 1,276 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 42,946 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,368,462 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,690,044 tests were first time tests and 9,678,418 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,202 new individuals have tested positive with 500,166 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.96%.

Hospitalizations:

1,397 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 329 patients that are in intensive care units and 188 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Monday, 82.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 26 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,157 medical/surgical beds with 942 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 159 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,276

Total Cases: 517,806

Estimated Active Cases: 58,439

New Deaths: 55

Total Deaths: 14,753

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 93

Total Cases: 27,497

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 301

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 121

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,761

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,238

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 47

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,324

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 241

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,849

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,650

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 234

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: