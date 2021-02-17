COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 55 new deaths, 1,322 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 55 newly confirmed deaths and 1,322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 82,971 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,140,864 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,782,638 tests were first time tests and 10,358,226 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,196 new individuals have tested positive with 527,202 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.20%.

Hospitalizations:

1,088 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 273 patients that are in intensive care units and 179 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 83.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 13 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 958 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,322

Total Cases: 533,024

Estimated Active Cases: 39,916

New Deaths: 55

Total Deaths: 15,312

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 38

Total Cases: 28,912

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 311

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 127

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,130

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,286

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 79

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,891

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 252

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,923

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,762

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 244

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: