COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 59 new deaths, 3,378 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 59 newly confirmed deaths and 3,378 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 129,509 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,212,421 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,667,637 tests were first time tests and 9,544,784 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,385 new individuals have tested positive with 496,324 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.11%.

Hospitalizations:

1,451 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 310 patients that are in intensive care units and 189 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 38 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 990 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 51 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,378

Total Cases: 513,526

Estimated Active Cases: 58,768

New Deaths: 59

Total Deaths: 14,622

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 241

Total Cases: 27,301

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 299

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 241

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,388

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,227

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 153

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,173

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 239

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,832

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,619

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 229

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: