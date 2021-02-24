COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 1,788 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 1,788 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 114,127 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,776,531 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,854,840 tests were first time tests and 10,921,691 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,300 new individuals have tested positive with 548,242 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%.

Hospitalizations:

875 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 219 patients that are in intensive care units and 151 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 9 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 159 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,788

Total Cases: 543,696

Estimated Active Cases: 33,332

New Deaths: 60

Total Deaths: 15,624

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 314

Total Cases: 30,189

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 321

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 128

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,125

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,316

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,202

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 256

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,959

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 100

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,835

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 254

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: