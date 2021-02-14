COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 1,820 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 1,820 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,894 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,948,553 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,758,548 tests were first time tests and 10,190,005 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,617 new individuals have tested positive with 518,763 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.17%.

Hospitalizations:

1,125 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 290 patients that are in intensive care units and 183 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 16 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,179 medical/surgical beds with 974 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,820

Total Cases: 529,255

Estimated Active Cases: 45,916

New Deaths: 60

Total Deaths: 15,176

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 62

Total Cases: 28,522

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 308

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 169

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,752

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,274

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,751

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 249

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,909

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,730

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 242

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: