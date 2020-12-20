COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 4,162 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

0-19 years: 11,108

20-29 years: 12,482

30-39 years: 10,413

40-49 years: 8,821

50-59 years: 9,309

60-69 years: 6,167

70-79 years: 2,949

80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 90,789 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,178,769 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 311,090.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,800 new individuals have tested positive with 321,267 total tests reported.

1,919 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 387 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,465 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,717 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,162

New Molecular Tests: 90,789

Estimated Active Cases: 82,617

New Deaths: 60

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 99

Total Cases: 12,441

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 252

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,502

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 410

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,139

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

