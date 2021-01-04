COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 4,358 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials launched a new dashboard that will be updated daily at 5:00 p.m. The report includes 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,358 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Public Health, 1,196 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,146,494 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 375,455.

2,339 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 423 patients that are in intensive care units and 258 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

There are 12,401 confirmed death cases and 270 and probable deaths total.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,358
  • New Molecular Tests: 15,196
  • Estimated Active Cases: 81,449
  • New Deaths: 60

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 270

