COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 61 new deaths, 1,803 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 newly confirmed deaths and 1,803 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,002 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,240,866 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,793,086 tests were first time tests and 10,447,780 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,367 new individuals have tested positive with 530,569 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.13%.

Hospitalizations:

1,029 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 271 patients that are in intensive care units and 173 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Thursday, 85.0% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 13 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,179 medical/surgical beds with 939 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,803

Total Cases: 534,827

Estimated Active Cases: 38,666

New Deaths: 61

Total Deaths: 15,373

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 237

Total Cases: 29,149

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 313

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 135

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,265

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,292

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,939

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 253

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,927

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,769

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 246

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: