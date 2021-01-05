COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 63 new deaths, 4,178 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 newly confirmed deaths and 4,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,570 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,206,212 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,089,964 tests were first time tests and 7,116,248 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,538 new individuals have tested positive with 379,103 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 3.10 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.57%.

Hospitalizations:

2,428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 425 patients that are in intensive care units and 264 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Monday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 60 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 1,015 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,358

Total Cases: 379,633

Estimated Active Cases: 79,406

New Deaths: 63

Total Deaths: 12,464

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 456

Total Cases: 17,569

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 270

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 441

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,844

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,068

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,111

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,338

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 92

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 92

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,174

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Higher Education:

There are 266 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 47,029 new tests reported with a total of 3,365,672 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,110

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,441

COVID-19 Data in Massachusetts