COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 65 new deaths, 1,949 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 65 newly confirmed deaths and 1,949 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 99,915 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,837,659 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,746,481 tests were first time tests and 10,091,178 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,223 new individuals have tested positive with 516,146 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.40%.

Hospitalizations:

1,149 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 291 patients that are in intensive care units and 196 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 18 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 995 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,949

Total Cases: 527,435

Estimated Active Cases: 46,413

New Deaths: 65

Total Deaths: 15,116

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 134

Total Cases: 28,460

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 308

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 137

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,583

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,269

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,645

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 247

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,899

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,711

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 240

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: