COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 66 new deaths, 1,553 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 66 newly confirmed deaths and 1,553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,052 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,419,989 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,924,692 tests were first time tests and 11,495,297 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,890 new individuals have tested positive with 568,678 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%.

Hospitalizations:

755 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 85.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 9 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,196 medical/surgical beds with 978 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,553

Total Cases: 553,220

Estimated Active Cases: 28,550

New Deaths: 66

Total Deaths: 15,925

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 346

Total Cases: 31,523

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 327

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 164

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,105

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,347

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,459

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,988

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,875

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: