COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 67 new deaths, 3,750 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 3,750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,327 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,967,924 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,487,080 tests were first time tests and 8,489,844 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,141 new individuals have tested positive with 453,187 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.85%.

Hospitalizations:

1,946 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 409 patients that are in intensive care units and 286 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Sunday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 81% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 47 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 999 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,750

Total Cases: 475,925

Estimated Active Cases: 91,507

New Deaths: 67

Total Deaths: 13,844

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 194

Total Cases: 24,112

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 289

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 205

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,170

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,175

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,349

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 228

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,693

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,299

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 195

Higher Education:

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: