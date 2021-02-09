COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 68 new deaths, 1,319 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 68 newly confirmed deaths and 1,319 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 52,112 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,420,574 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,697,281 tests were first time tests and 9,723,293 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,586 new individuals have tested positive with 503,752 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.96%.

Hospitalizations:

1,401 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 324 patients that are in intensive care units and 191 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 82.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 27 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,169 medical/surgical beds with 954 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 159 beds and 93 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,319

Total Cases: 519,125

Estimated Active Cases: 55,659

New Deaths: 68

Total Deaths: 14,821

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 274

Total Cases: 57,771

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 303

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 199

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,960

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,244

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,362

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 241

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,854

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,660

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 237

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: