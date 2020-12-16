COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 71 new deaths, 5,450 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 71 newly confirmed deaths and 5,450 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

  • 0-19 years: 11,108
  • 20-29 years: 12,482
  • 30-39 years: 10,413
  • 40-49 years: 8,821
  • 50-59 years: 9,309
  • 60-69 years: 6,167
  • 70-79 years: 949
  • 80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 124,172 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,809,105 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 292,316.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,353 new individuals have tested positive with 309,136 total tests reported.

1,851 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 382 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,261 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,513 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,450
  • New Molecular Tests: 124,172
  • Estimated Active Cases: 74,212
  • New Deaths: 71
  • Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 502
  • Total Cases: 11,796
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 252

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,136
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 407
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,072

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts 

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here

Massachusetts COVID clusters by type of exposure 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today