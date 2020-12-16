COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 71 new deaths, 5,450 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 71 newly confirmed deaths and 5,450 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

0-19 years: 11,108

20-29 years: 12,482

30-39 years: 10,413

40-49 years: 8,821

50-59 years: 9,309

60-69 years: 6,167

70-79 years: 949

80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 124,172 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,809,105 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 292,316.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,353 new individuals have tested positive with 309,136 total tests reported.

1,851 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 382 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,261 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,513 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,450

New Molecular Tests: 124,172

Estimated Active Cases: 74,212

New Deaths: 71

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 502

Total Cases: 11,796

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 252

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,136

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 407

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,072

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

