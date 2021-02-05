COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 74 new deaths, 2,982 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 74 newly confirmed deaths and 2,982 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 127,468 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,082,912 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,652,399 tests were first time tests and 9,430,513 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,366 new individuals have tested positive with 491,939 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.16%.

Hospitalizations:

1,503 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 322 patients that are in intensive care units and 196 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Friday, 83.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 39 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 988 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 93 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,982

Total Cases: 510,148

Estimated Active Cases: 59,934

New Deaths: 74

Total Deaths: 14,563

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 305

Total Cases: 27,060

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 296

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 236

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,147

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,221

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,020

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 239

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,822

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,608

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 226

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: