COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 74 new deaths, 5,545 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 74 newly confirmed deaths and 5,545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,413 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,046,398 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,287,400 tests were first time tests and 7,758,998 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,939 new individuals have tested positive with 415,649 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.67%.

Hospitalizations:

2,226 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 454 patients that are in intensive care units and 294 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Thursday, 88.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 51 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,202 medical/surgical beds with 1,022 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,545

Total Cases: 433,297

Estimated Active Cases: 91,396

New Deaths: 74

Total Deaths: 13,156

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 410

Total Cases: 21,105

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 277

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 405

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,798

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,118

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 76

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,825

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 213

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,526

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 74

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,807

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 178

Higher Education:

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: