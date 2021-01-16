COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 74 new deaths, 5,657 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 74 newly confirmed deaths and 5,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,120 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,259,486 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,334,065 tests were first time tests and 7,925,421 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,452 new individuals have tested positive with 425,322 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.15%.

Hospitalizations:

2,197 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units and 294 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Saturday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 56 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 1,018 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 102 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,657

Total Cases: 444,028

Estimated Active Cases: 98,317

New Deaths: 74

Total Deaths: 13,305

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 142

Total Cases: 21,698

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 278

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 416

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,627

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,127

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 65

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,952

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 219

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,580

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,937

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 183

Higher Education:

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: