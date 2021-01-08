COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 74 new deaths, 7,635 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 74 newly confirmed deaths and 7,635 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 10,220

20-29 years: 10,124

30-39 years: 9,375

40-49 years: 8,217

50-59 years: 9,072

60-69 years: 6,546

70-79 years: 3,362

80+ years: 2,629

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 108,569 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,525,766 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,163,161 tests were first time tests and 7,362,605 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,004 new individuals have tested positive with 392,437 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.49%.

Hospitalizations:

2,311 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 440 patients that are in intensive care units and 280 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Thursday, 88.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 56 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,205 medical/surgical beds with 1,021 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 101 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,635

Total Cases: 400,823

Estimated Active Cases: 81,348

New Deaths: 74

Total Deaths: 12,708

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 485

Total Cases: 18,898

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 277

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 538

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,368

New Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,088

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 101

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,393

New Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 207

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,418

New Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 93

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 76

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,414

New Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 158

Higher Education:

There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: