COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 75 new deaths, 4,330 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 75 newly confirmed deaths and 4,330 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,391 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,866,597 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,460,273 tests were first time tests and 8,406,324 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,165 new individuals have tested positive with 450,046 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.17%.

Hospitalizations:

2,055 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 418 patients that are in intensive care units and 291 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Sunday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 82% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 51 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,202 medical/surgical beds with 996 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,330

Total Cases: 472,175

Estimated Active Cases: 92,193

New Deaths: 75

Total Deaths: 13,777

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 311

Total Cases: 23,918

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 287

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 428

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,965

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,169

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 57

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,312

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 226

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,685

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 47

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,270

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 194

Higher Education:

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: