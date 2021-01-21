COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 75 new deaths, 4,821 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 75 newly confirmed deaths and 4,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 111,726 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,648,438 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,419,126 tests were first time tests and 8,229,312 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,573 new individuals have tested positive with 442,175 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.57%.

Hospitalizations:

2,152 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 430 patients that are in intensive care units and 287 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Thursday, 88.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 82% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 57 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,204 medical/surgical beds with 983 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 105 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,821

Total Cases: 462,910

Estimated Active Cases: 88,929

New Deaths: 75

Total Deaths: 13,622

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 319

Total Cases: 23,270

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 284

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 346

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,246

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,152

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,175

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 222

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,651

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,161

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 192

Higher Education:

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: