COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 75 new deaths, 5,074 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 75 newly confirmed deaths and 5,074 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,968 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,147,366 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,309,025 tests were first time tests and 7,838,341 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,221 new individuals have tested positive with 421,870 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.45%.

Hospitalizations:

2,201 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 451 patients that are in intensive care units and 293 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Friday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 55 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 985 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 105 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,074

Total Cases: 438,371

Estimated Active Cases: 93,597

New Deaths: 75

Total Deaths: 13,231

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 451

Total Cases: 21,556

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 278

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 413

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,211

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,124

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,887

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 214

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,550

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,859

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 180

Higher Education:

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: