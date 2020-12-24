COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 76 new deaths, 5,655 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 76 newly confirmed deaths and 5,655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
***There will be no report released on Christmas Day and the Saturday, December 26, report will have two days of data combined.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20
- 0-19 years: 10,797
- 20-29 years: 11,427
- 30-39 years: 9,750
- 40-49 years: 8,500
- 50-59 years: 9,165
- 60-69 years: 6,342
- 70-79 years: 3,166
- 80+ years: 2,446
According to the Department of Public Health, 114,476 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,514,045 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 328,307.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,611 new individuals have tested positive with 335,800 total tests reported.
2,095 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 409 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,706 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,963 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,655
- New Molecular Tests: 114,476
- Estimated Active Cases: 80,800
- New Deaths: 76
- Average Age of Deaths: 80
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 282
- Total Cases: 13,618
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 257
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,034
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 413
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,207
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here