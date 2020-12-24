COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 76 new deaths, 5,655 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 76 newly confirmed deaths and 5,655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

***There will be no report released on Christmas Day and the Saturday, December 26, report will have two days of data combined.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20

0-19 years: 10,797

20-29 years: 11,427

30-39 years: 9,750

40-49 years: 8,500

50-59 years: 9,165

60-69 years: 6,342

70-79 years: 3,166

80+ years: 2,446

According to the Department of Public Health, 114,476 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,514,045 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 328,307.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,611 new individuals have tested positive with 335,800 total tests reported.

2,095 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 409 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,706 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,963 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,655

New Molecular Tests: 114,476

Estimated Active Cases: 80,800

New Deaths: 76

Average Age of Deaths: 80

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 282

Total Cases: 13,618

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 257

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,034

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 413

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,207

