COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 77 new deaths, 5,396 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 77 newly confirmed deaths and 5,396 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 10,220

20-29 years: 10,124

30-39 years: 9,375

40-49 years: 8,217

50-59 years: 9,072

60-69 years: 6,546

70-79 years: 3,362

80+ years: 2,629

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,754 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,717,313 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,208,694 tests were first time tests and 7,508,619 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,543 new individuals have tested positive with 399,660 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.21%.

Hospitalizations:

2,225 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 459 patients that are in intensive care units and 282 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Sunday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 57 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 998 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 101 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,396

Total Cases: 413,329

Estimated Active Cases: 90,567

New Deaths: 77

Total Deaths: 12,875

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 260

Total Cases: 19,462

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 276

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 394

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,270

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,101

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,553

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 209

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,458

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 93

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,543

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163

Higher Education:

There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,983

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 417

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,568

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard