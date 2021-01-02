COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 79 new deaths, 8,542 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 79 newly confirmed deaths and 8,542 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The COVID-19 Daily Dashboard did not release information on January 1 because of the holiday. Therefore, this information contains data from January 1 and January 2.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,394 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,046,093 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 367,987.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,530 new individuals have tested positive with 366,370 total tests reported.

2,280 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 412 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 12,236 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,502 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 8,542

New Molecular Tests: 101,394

Estimated Active Cases: 79,092

New Deaths: 79

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 461

Total Cases: 16,194

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 266

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,933

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,401