COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 79 new deaths, 8,542 new cases

Credit: Mass. DPH Jan. 2

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 79 newly confirmed deaths and 8,542 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The COVID-19 Daily Dashboard did not release information on January 1 because of the holiday. Therefore, this information contains data from January 1 and January 2.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20

  • 0-19 years: 9,814
  • 20-29 years: 9,907
  • 30-39 years: 8,822
  • 40-49 years: 7,895
  • 50-59 years: 8,695
  • 60-69 years: 6,156
  • 70-79 years: 3,121
  • 80+ years: 2,441

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,394 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,046,093 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 367,987.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,530 new individuals have tested positive with 366,370 total tests reported.

2,280 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 412 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 12,236 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,502 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 8,542
  • New Molecular Tests: 101,394
  • Estimated Active Cases: 79,092
  • New Deaths: 79
  • Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 461
  • Total Cases: 16,194
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 266

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,933
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,401
Credit: Mass. DPH Jan. 2

