COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 80 new deaths, 4,935 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 80 newly confirmed deaths and 4,935 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 14,574
- 20-29 years: 13,575
- 30-39 years: 11,078
- 40-49 years: 9,895
- 50-59 years: 10,723
- 60-69 years: 7,173
- 70-79 years: 3,732
- 80+ years: 2,797
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 105,768 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,754,206 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,440,935 tests were first time tests and 8,313,271 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,706 new individuals have tested positive with 445,881 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.51%.
Hospitalizations:
2,098 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 426 patients that are in intensive care units and 282 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.
As of Friday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 61.4% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 54 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 983 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,935
- Total Cases: 467,845
- Estimated Active Cases: 89,433
- New Deaths: 80
- Total Deaths: 13,702
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 337
- Total Cases: 23,607
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 285
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 281
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,537
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,163
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 80
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,255
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 224
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,666
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,223
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 193
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 33,319
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 420
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,857