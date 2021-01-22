COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 80 new deaths, 4,935 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 80 newly confirmed deaths and 4,935 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,768 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,754,206 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,440,935 tests were first time tests and 8,313,271 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,706 new individuals have tested positive with 445,881 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.51%.

Hospitalizations:

2,098 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 426 patients that are in intensive care units and 282 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Friday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 61.4% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 54 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 983 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,935

Total Cases: 467,845

Estimated Active Cases: 89,433

New Deaths: 80

Total Deaths: 13,702

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 337

Total Cases: 23,607

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 285

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 281

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,537

New Deaths: 11

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,163

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 80

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,255

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 224

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,666

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,223

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 193

Higher Education:

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: