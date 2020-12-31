COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 81 new deaths, 6,887 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 81 newly confirmed deaths and 6,887 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There will be no new report on Friday due to New Year’s Day. the Saturday dashboard will be a combination of Friday and Saturday’s numbers.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

According to the Department of Public Health, 95,827 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,944,699 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 359,445.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,225 new individuals have tested positive with 360,840 total tests reported.

2,271 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 417 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 12,157 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,423 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,887

New Molecular Tests: 95,827

Estimated Active Cases: 80,359

New Deaths: 81

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 373

Total Cases: 15,733

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 266

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,756

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,371

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here