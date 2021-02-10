COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 82 new deaths, 1,920 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 82 newly confirmed deaths and 1,920 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,271 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,520,845 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,708,539 tests were first time tests and 9,812,306 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,188 new individuals have tested positive with 506,940 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.82%.

Hospitalizations:

1,358 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 309 patients that are in intensive care units and 183 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 28 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 989 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 158 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,920

Total Cases: 521,045

Estimated Active Cases: 52,372

New Deaths: 82

Total Deaths: 14,903

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 130

Total Cases: 27,901

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 304

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 142

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,102

New Deaths: 9

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,253

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 85

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,447

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 244

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,865

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,675

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 239

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: