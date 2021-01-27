COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 83 new deaths, 3,022 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 83 newly confirmed deaths and 3,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 11,433
- 20-29 years: 10,337
- 30-39 years: 8,520
- 40-49 years: 7,780
- 50-59 years: 8,519
- 60-69 years: 5,921
- 70-79 years: 3,098
- 80+ years: 2,312
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 96,203 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,192,478 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,505,979 tests were first time tests and 8,590,296 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,742 new individuals have tested positive with 461,885 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.67%.
Hospitalizations:
1,930 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 418 patients that are in intensive care units and 270 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 86.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 82% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 40 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 915 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 96 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,022
- Total Cases: 484,639
- Estimated Active Cases: 80,909
- New Deaths: 83
- Total Deaths: 14,013
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 289
- Total Cases: 24,864
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 291
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 114
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,926
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,186
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 27
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,435
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 231
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,719
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,394
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 33,668
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 420
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,975