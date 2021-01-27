COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 83 new deaths, 3,022 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 83 newly confirmed deaths and 3,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 96,203 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,192,478 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,505,979 tests were first time tests and 8,590,296 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,742 new individuals have tested positive with 461,885 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.67%.

Hospitalizations:

1,930 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 418 patients that are in intensive care units and 270 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 82% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 40 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 915 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 96 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,022

Total Cases: 484,639

Estimated Active Cases: 80,909

New Deaths: 83

Total Deaths: 14,013

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 289

Total Cases: 24,864

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 291

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 114

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,926

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,186

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,435

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 231

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,719

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,394

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: