COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 86 new deaths, 5,278 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 newly confirmed deaths and 5,278 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,276 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,944,985 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,265,361 tests were first time tests and 7,679,624 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,468 new individuals have tested positive with 411,710 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.11%.

Hospitalizations:

2,200 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 461 patients that are in intensive care units and 286 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 47 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 970 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 100 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,278

Total Cases: 427,752

Estimated Active Cases: 90,467

New Deaths: 86

Total Deaths: 13,082

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 640

Total Cases: 20,695

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 277

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 358

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,393

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,114

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 84

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,749

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 212

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,510

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,733

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 172

Higher Education:

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: