COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 86 new deaths, 5,278 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 newly confirmed deaths and 5,278 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 14,178
- 20-29 years: 13,838
- 30-39 years: 11,983
- 40-49 years: 10,362
- 50-59 years: 11,195
- 60-69 years: 7,657
- 70-79 years: 3,871
- 80+ years: 2,910
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 100,276 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,944,985 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,265,361 tests were first time tests and 7,679,624 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,468 new individuals have tested positive with 411,710 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.11%.
Hospitalizations:
2,200 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 461 patients that are in intensive care units and 286 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 86.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 47 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 970 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 100 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,278
- Total Cases: 427,752
- Estimated Active Cases: 90,467
- New Deaths: 86
- Total Deaths: 13,082
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 640
- Total Cases: 20,695
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 277
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 358
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,393
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,114
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 84
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,749
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 212
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,510
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 52
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,733
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 172
Higher Education:
There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 32,370
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 418
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,666