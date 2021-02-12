COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 87 new deaths, 2,228 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 87 newly confirmed deaths and 2,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,107 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,737,744 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,734,445 tests were first time tests and 10,003,299 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,049 new individuals have tested positive with 512,923 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.55%.

Hospitalizations:

1,223 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 300 patients that are in intensive care units and 180 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Friday, 85.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 22 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 965 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,228

Total Cases: 525,486

Estimated Active Cases: 48,280

New Deaths: 87

Total Deaths: 15,051

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 188

Total Cases: 28,326

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 307

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 182

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,446

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,266

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 55

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,586

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 245

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,890

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,708

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 239

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: