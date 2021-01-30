COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 87 new deaths, 3,957 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 87 newly confirmed deaths and 3,957 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The state’s website noted that Friday’s report is missing about 24,800 lab results, positive and negative cases, due to a technical issue and will be added to Saturday’s (January 30) report.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 143,342 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,538,980 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,575,882 tests were first time tests and 8,963,098 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,426 new individuals have tested positive with 473,061 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.89%.

Hospitalizations:

1,739 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 393 patients that are in intensive care units and 239 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 30 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,196 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,957

Total Cases: 495,599

Estimated Active Cases: 72,965

New Deaths: 87

Total Deaths: 14,241

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 151

Total Cases: 25761

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 341

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,953

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,200

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 73

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,607

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 233

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,769

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 97

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,486

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 215

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: