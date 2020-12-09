COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 89 new deaths, 5,675 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP)-Massachusetts is taking one step back in its reopening plan, with covid-19 cases continuing to rise.

Gov. Baker said the new restrictions take mask wearing and social distancing one step further, and nursing leaders say it's the right call.

"When these protocols are observed, we do see fewer infections," said Katie Murphy, President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. "Its a terrible situation, its terrible but I think we have seen that those practices work."

Businesses have been treading water this pandemic, and some like the Red Rose have been directly affected by Covid-19…

"It was even harder when we were shut down for two months back in March, those were really crazy times, and the two weeks was our decision because we did have a few employees who tested positive, said Red Rose Manager, Rita Caputo-Capua.

The changes go into effect on Sunday and this means now at restaurants you'll have to keep your mask on until your drink or food is served to you, rather than taking it off once you get to the table. There will also be a 90 minute time limit while dining, and the maximum party at a table has gone from 10 to 6. But Red Rose says they've been able to adapt since the start of the pandemic, and so have the customers.