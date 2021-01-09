COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 90 new deaths, 7,110 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 90 newly confirmed deaths and 7,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 10,220

20-29 years: 10,124

30-39 years: 9,375

40-49 years: 8,217

50-59 years: 9,072

60-69 years: 6,546

70-79 years: 3,362

80+ years: 2,629

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,793 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,635,559 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,188,441 tests were first time tests and 7,447,118 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,680 new individuals have tested positive with 396,117 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.35%.

Hospitalizations:

2,290 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 445 patients that are in intensive care units and 280 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Saturday, 87.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 70 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,206 medical/surgical beds with 991 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 102 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,110

Total Cases: 407,933

Estimated Active Cases: 88,845

New Deaths: 90

Total Deaths: 12,798

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 304

Total Cases: 19,202

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 276

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 508

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,876

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,093

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 96

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,489

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 208

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,438

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 93

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 86

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,500

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163

Higher Education:

There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: