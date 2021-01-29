COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 98 new deaths, 2,781 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 98 newly confirmed deaths and 2,781 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The state’s website noted that Friday’s report is missing about 24,800 lab results, positive and negative cases, due to a technical issue and will be added to Saturday’s report.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 86,197 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,395,638 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,555,480 tests were first time tests and 8,840,158 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,840 new individuals have tested positive with 470,635 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.28%.

Hospitalizations:

1,789 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 412 patients that are in intensive care units and 248 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Friday, 86.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 34 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,208 medical/surgical beds with 948 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,781

Total Cases: 491,642

Estimated Active Cases: 74,595

New Deaths: 98

Total Deaths: 14,154

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 337

Total Cases: 25,610

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 226

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,612

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,192

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,534

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 233

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,756

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 97

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,453

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 212

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: