COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 99 new deaths, 6,419 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 99 newly confirmed deaths and 6,419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 10,220
- 20-29 years: 10,124
- 30-39 years: 9,375
- 40-49 years: 8,217
- 50-59 years: 9,072
- 60-69 years: 6,546
- 70-79 years: 3,362
- 80+ years: 2,629
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 102,573 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,308,785 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,111,424 tests were first time tests and 7,197,351 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,324 new individuals have tested positive with 383,427 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.25%.
Hospitalizations:
2,416 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 442 patients that are in intensive care units and 281 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Monday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 60 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 1,015 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 6,419
- Total Cases: 386,052
- Estimated Active Cases: 79,967
- New Deaths: 99
- Total Deaths: 12,563
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 432
- Total Cases: 18,001
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 273
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 365
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,209
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,068
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,198
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,356
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 92
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 86
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,260
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150
Higher Education:
There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,566
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 417
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,501