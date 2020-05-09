COVID-19 leaves shoppers looking for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 is forcing western Massachusetts residents to celebrate Mother’s Day differently this year.

With so many retail stores and restaurants closed, people have had to think outside the box.

Since people can’t take their moms out to eat this Mother’s Day, take-out has become a big hit. Bill Collins, Owner of Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow told 22News that the restaurant has had to re-evaluate how they do business.

“The response to Mother’s day has been unbelievable. I think a lot of people were hoping to have the state open by this point and we’d love to be open in a full capacity,” said Collins. “And we want to keep everyone safe by following the rules. So we are going along with take-out.”

The closing of so many small businesses has made grocery stores busier than ever. It was very busy at Stop N Shop with last minute mother’s day shoppers.

Whether it was flowers, cards, or groceries shoppers could get everything they need here to show their appreciation for mom, such as Tyson Rose, an Amherst resident.

Tyson told 22News, “You probably would have had to been a little better prepared than I was this year. I’m a teacher so I haven’t had any real time to do stuff. And I noticed they had a lot of flowers here and I went in and found a really nice bouquet.

Local florists who were recently allowed back in their stores, have also been busy taking orders over the phone and online. They’ll be delivering mother’s day flowers Sunday, without any contact with customers.

22News wishes all the mothers out there a very Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do, all the little things to the big things.