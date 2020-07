(WWLP) – According to Charlie Baker’s Twitter account, the state is launching #MaskUpMA to remind people to continue wearing masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a mask not only protects you… it protects other people! So please do your part and wear a mask! Join the #MaskUpMA and email 22News a photo of you helping to keep Massachusetts safe by wearing a mask to reportit@wwlp.com.