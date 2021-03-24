COVID-19 positivity rate increasing, as new variants become more prevalent locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning from health officials, as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts and in neighboring states.

Massachusetts’ positivity test rate jumped to 2.2 percent this week, but its more than double that in Connecticut where its now 4.49 percent. Cases there are now being linked to the new variant that was first identified in New York.

“We need to be on the lookout, because the new variant, the B117, can spread more readily,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division.

Another part of this too is that a lot fewer people are getting tested. In fact, AMR said testing is down over 40 percent to what it was at its peak around the holidays. There is practically no wait at their Eastfield Mall testing site. Dr. Paez said testing needs to play more of a part to keep COVID-19 in check, until herd immunity is reached.

“Its really a race to get everyone vaccinated,” said Dr. Paez. “If you control the spread of infection, there are less chances of viral replication, and there is less chance of mutation, and therefor the emergence of variants.”

According to the CDC, over 7,500 cases in the U.S. have been caused by variants from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. They’ve been linked to more than 450 new cases in Massachusetts.

Dr. Paez also said many of the new cases they’re seeing are from the younger population. But their patients in the ICU continue to decrease, with far fewer older people coming in with severe symptoms.