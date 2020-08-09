COVID-19 puts damper on summer travel plans

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New travel restrictions for Massachusetts visitors returning from beaches in neighboring New England states is having a negative effect on western Massachusetts travelers.

22News spoke with some local residents, about whether to leave home for weekend getaways after the coronavirus pandemic complicated out-of-state travel plans.

Cristobal Garcia of Holyoke and his family would visit beaches in Rhode Island and Maine. Now he’s happy enjoying the amenities at Hampton Ponds State Park in nearby Westfield.

“Very fortunate, we’ve been coming here every weekend, keep the family together and we all keep our distance,” Garcia told 22News.

The closing of some beaches on Cape Cod for fear of shark attacks has also made staying close to home in western Massachusetts a more favorable option.