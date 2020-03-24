COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As testing capabilities continue to increase in Massachusetts, so do the number of positive cases.
22News is Working For You with a look at reported cases in western Massachusetts. Keep in mind that some of these numbers may overlap.
- Agawam: 5 positive COVID-19 cases (March 24)
- Baystate Health: 50 positive cases of COVID-19 (March 24)
- PVTA: 1 driver tested positive for COVID-19 (March 24)
- Buckley HealthCare in Greenfield: 8 positive COVID-19 cases (March 24)
- Chicopee: 2 positive COVID-19 cases (March 23)
- East Longmeadow: 3 positive COVID-19 cases (March 23)
- Springfield: 3 positive COVID-19 cases (March 23)
- Mercy Medical Center: 8 positive COVID-19 cases (March 23)
- Hampden County Courthouse: 1 employee tested positive for COVID-19 (March 23)
- Otis: 1 positive COVID-19 case (March 10)
These are only the reported cases. The dates in parentheses indicate when 22News was made aware of the cases. We’ll continue to update this list as new reports come in.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases the number of cases county-by-county every day by 4 p.m. Click here to view the latest numbers.