Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

(WWLP) – As testing capabilities continue to increase in Massachusetts, so do the number of positive cases.

22News is Working For You with a look at reported cases in western Massachusetts. Keep in mind that some of these numbers may overlap.

These are only the reported cases. The dates in parentheses indicate when 22News was made aware of the cases. We’ll continue to update this list as new reports come in.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases the number of cases county-by-county every day by 4 p.m. Click here to view the latest numbers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories